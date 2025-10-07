OTS offers hopeful path forward, built on trust and brotherhood, Azerbaijani FM says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. The brotherhood and mutual trust between the member countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) provide a solid basis for looking to the future with hope, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at the meeting of the OTS Council of Foreign Ministers in Gabala, Trend reports.

" Within the framework of our organization, which is based on a common language, history, and traditions and was founded by the Nakhchivan Treaty, cooperation has developed in more than 35 areas within political, economic, and cultural directions," he noted.

The minister also said that at a time when trust in international organizations has been shaken, the dynamics of cooperative relations between the OTS, based on brotherhood and mutual trust, are not only a source of pride for all of us, but also a solid basis for us to look to the future with hope.

"Today, we will listen to the proposals of the member states to strengthen our organization further. Increasing the number of annual OTS Summits to two at the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev has created an opportunity for a flexible, in-depth, and detailed discussion of our cooperation opportunities," he added.

