Azerbaijan's Azerpost teams with Temu for groundbreaking partnership (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Azerpost LLC is expanding its cooperation in the field of digital logistics by starting joint work with the global e-commerce platform Temu, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

In order to establish cooperation, a meeting was held between representatives of Azerpost LLC and the global e-commerce platform Temu.

Following the meeting, the Postcargo brand of Azerpost LLC, which specializes in international parcel delivery, began cooperation with the Temu platform.

The cooperation offers significant advantages for users. Orders placed through Temu will now be delivered faster and more conveniently. One of the key advantages of the project is the direct delivery of parcels to citizens' addresses, including in regions, by the Postcargo courier service.

Postcargo currently serves customers in more than 800 branches and delivery points throughout the country.

Integration with the Temu platform will strengthen Azerbaijan's role in the international trade chain and promote the national logistics brand. In addition, the cooperation will enable the company to offer customers more affordable and competitive services that meet international standards.

Temu is a global e-commerce platform that connects millions of manufacturers, brands, and business partners with consumers. Operating in more than 90 markets around the world, Temu strives to improve the quality of life for its customers by providing them with access to quality goods at affordable prices.