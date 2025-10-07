Iran announces decision to scale up truck traffic via Astara border crossing point

The Astara border crossing between Iran and Azerbaijan will increase truck capacity to 800 daily, Nadir Ansarian, head of Astara customs, announced. In the past six months, 36,353 trucks entered Iran through Astara—a 12% increase from last year—while 43,339 trucks left, marking a 4% rise. Recently, 445 trucks passed in one day with no queues on either side of the border.

