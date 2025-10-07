Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnasts win medals at III CIS Games (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7.​ The curtain has fallen on the second day of the rhythmic gymnastics competition at the III Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Games, Trend reports.

Azade Atakishiyeva snagged the silver medal in the all-around category, while the Azerbaijani team brought home a bronze medal in the team standings.

The athletes are poised to engage in a series of six competitive event finals in the upcoming session tomorrow.

The 2025 CIS Games represent the third iteration of this multi-sport event, slated for execution in the September–October timeframe of 2025 across eight urban locales within Azerbaijan's geographical confines.

