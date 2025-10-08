Uzbekistan's Fergana region hooks significant Korean investment for Eco City initiative
Photo: Fergana Region Administration
The $20 million AHA Co., Ltd investment in Fergana underscores growing South Korean economic engagement in Uzbekistan, reflecting broader trends in bilateral trade and strategic cooperation.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy