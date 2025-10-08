Central Bank of Uzbekistan achieves record reserves as of September 2025
Photo: Central Bank of Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan’s foreign exchange and gold reserves have surged to an all-time high of $55 billion, reflecting the country’s growing financial stability and resilience. The increase highlights strong currency holdings and rising gold value, underscoring the Central Bank’s role in safeguarding the national economy
