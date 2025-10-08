Central Bank of Uzbekistan achieves record reserves as of September 2025

Photo: Central Bank of Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan’s foreign exchange and gold reserves have surged to an all-time high of $55 billion, reflecting the country’s growing financial stability and resilience. The increase highlights strong currency holdings and rising gold value, underscoring the Central Bank’s role in safeguarding the national economy

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register