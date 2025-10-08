University-private sector co-op gains momentum, bringing win-win results - Azerbaijani MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8.​ Cooperation between universities and the private sector is growing and continues to produce mutually beneficial outcomes, said ADA University Vice Rector, MP Fariz Ismailzade, Trend reports.

Speaking at the presentation of the “Azerbaijani Sign Language Application” project, Ismailzade noted that the newly introduced product was developed by engineers and the presentation team of the university’s Information Technologies Faculty.

“The ‘Azerbaijani Sign Language Application’ was created by specialists of our university. We believe this tool will be highly beneficial for society and offer wide opportunities for use,” Ismailzade stated.

According to him, the project was implemented not only through the university’s efforts but also with the financial and logistical support of several private sector representatives.

“This once again proves that university–private sector cooperation is developing and yielding mutually advantageous results. We believe more projects will be realized in this partnership format in the future,” the Vice Rector added.

