Middle Corridor strengthens resilience of global supply chains

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. The Middle Corridor is enhancing the resilience of global supply chains, said Deputy Secretary General of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route Association Saut Shynybayev at the Eurasian Economic Forum 2025 in Xi’an, China, Trend reports.

In his remarks, Shynybayev highlighted that the Middle Corridor is a flagship initiative that aligns seamlessly with China’s Belt and Road Initiative. According to him, the route plays a crucial role in shaping a new format of cooperation between Asia and Europe by strengthening transport and trade connectivity between the two continents.

He noted that the corridor has attracted growing attention not only from participating countries and several European states but also at the highest level in China. The project is viewed as a key transport bridge for freight transit between Asia and Europe.

Shynybayev stressed that the corridor’s development is helping landlocked Central Asian countries transform into vital transport hubs linking Europe and Asia, creating new opportunities for regional economic growth. For China, the Middle Corridor offers a diversified international trade route that reduces reliance on traditional transport directions and bolsters the resilience of global supply chains.

The Middle Corridor is a major transport and trade route linking Asia and Europe, serving as an alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern corridors.

The route starts in China and passes through Central Asian countries, including Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan. It then crosses the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye before reaching Europe. The corridor provides a land route bypassing longer sea paths, connecting the eastern regions of Asia, including China, with Europe.