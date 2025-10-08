Kazakhstan to establish working group on parliamentary reform

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 8. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has instructed the creation of a working group on parliamentary reform, Trend reports via the press service of the president.

The decision aims to develop proposals for implementing the president’s address to the nation dated September 8, 2025, titled “Kazakhstan in the Age of Artificial Intelligence: Current Challenges and Their Solutions through Digital Transformation.”

The working group will include representatives of the parliament, the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan, and heads of political party factions in the parliament.

This initiative will convene leading figures from research institutions, distinguished legal scholars renowned for their pivotal roles in the evolution of the nation’s legal framework, and specialists in constitutional jurisprudence and legal theory, alongside experts and representatives from the National Kurultai.

The anticipated modification in the parliamentary framework of Kazakhstan is likely to streamline the legislative workflow and could potentially yield cost efficiencies. However, it predominantly signifies a transformation in the hierarchical power structures. In the context of Kazakhstan's governance framework, the established hierarchy of succession during the president's incapacitation or absence is delineated as follows: the presiding officer of the Senate takes precedence, succeeded by the head of the Mazhilis, and subsequently the chief executive officer of the government, commonly referred to as the prime minister. A unicameral legislative body will streamline this legislative pool.

