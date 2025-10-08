French Ellipse Group eyes expansion of its presence in Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 8. French company Ellipse Group has expressed interest in expanding its presence in Kazakhstan, Anastasia Colosimo, Head of Business Development at Ellipse Group, said, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

She made the statement during a meeting with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov and Deputy Chairman of Kazakh Invest Madiyar Sultanbek.

The stakeholders engaged in dialogue regarding synergistic initiatives within the healthcare domain, encompassing the architectural development and outfitting of state-of-the-art perinatal facilities, alongside the strategic enhancement of private medical enterprises.



During the meeting, Kuantyrov underscored that Kazakhstan prioritizes the enhancement of contemporary healthcare infrastructure and is receptive to collaborations with global enterprises that have cutting-edge technologies and a proven track record in executing extensive initiatives.



Colosimo, a former strategic advisor to French President Emmanuel Macron, articulated the firm's intent to leverage opportunities for expansion within the Kazakhstan market. She articulated that Ellipse Group perceives Kazakhstan as a dependable collaborator characterized by robust economic expansion and a conducive investment ecosystem.

Ellipse Group specializes in financing and turnkey construction of strategic infrastructure in energy, healthcare, digital technologies, and civil construction. The company implements projects across Europe, Asia, and Africa, collaborating with major EU export credit agencies and banks.