BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8.​ Officials from Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan met in Baku to discuss collaboration in the healthcare sector, the Ministry of Health told Trend.

The meeting at Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Health included Deryageldi Orazov, Chairman of the State Committee for the Construction of the City of Arkadag under the President of Turkmenistan, and Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Gurbanmammet Elyasov.

Welcoming the delegation, Azerbaijani Health Minister Teymur Musayev highlighted the strong ties between the two countries across various fields, including healthcare. He outlined ongoing healthcare reforms under President Ilham Aliyev, as well as infrastructure projects and initiatives aimed at improving medical services.

Orazov expressed gratitude for the warm reception and shared insights on healthcare infrastructure projects in Arkadag City in Turkmenistan, emphasizing that experience-sharing with Azerbaijan would be mutually beneficial.

The meeting also covered topics of shared interest and explored prospects for further cooperation between the two nations.

