Azerbaijan, Oman launch direct investment fund to cement economic ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. The Azerbaijan Investment Holding and the Oman Investment Authority have signed a shareholders' agreement to establish an Azerbaijan-Oman direct investment fund with a volume of $200 million, the country's Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X page, Trend reports.

The minister noted that this took place during a working visit to the Sultanate of Oman.

“The Fund will serve as an important platform for strengthening bilateral investment cooperation and promoting economic growth in both countries. It will focus on implementing strategic investment projects across Azerbaijan, Oman, Central Asia, and other regions in key sectors such as the food industry, healthcare, renewable energy, consumer goods, and logistics,” the post reads.