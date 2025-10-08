OTS urges members to join Central Asia-Azerbaijan green energy initiative

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. Member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) welcomed the signing of a Strategic Partnership Agreement between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan to develop and transmit green energy, Trend reports.

The decision was reflected in the Gabala Declaration adopted at the 12th OTS Summit held in Gabala on October 7.

The agreement aims to establish the Central Asia–Azerbaijan Green Energy Corridor for renewable energy exports to Europe. The declaration encouraged other member states to participate in the initiative, noting: "We encourage other Member States to explore participation in this initiative to strengthen regional energy connectivity".

The summit also highlighted progress in cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in green electricity transmission and trade.

"We welcome the progress in the cooperation in the field of green electricity transmission and trade/project on green energy development and transmission between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Türkiye," the document reads.

The Gabala Declaration further stressed the importance of sustainable development and environmental stewardship. "We underscore the importance of advancing sustainable development and environmental stewardship, in line with the Turkic Green Vision, through the adoption of green technologies, climate-resilient infrastructure, and responsible resource management," it stated.