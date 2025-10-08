Azerbaijan showcases positive mutual trade indicators with Croatia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8.​ Mutual trade indicators between Azerbaijan and Croatia are at a high level, the Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova said at a joint press conference with her Croatian counterpart Gordan Jandrokovic, Trend reports.

"When we look at various aspects of cooperation between our countries, we observe that mutual trade indicators are at a high level," she stressed.

The speaker pointed out that the energy sector has an important place in our economic relations.

"Today, Azerbaijan exports gas to 10 European countries, including eight European Union countries, of which Croatia is one. Regular discussions are being held to further expand cooperation in various areas. In this sense, the activities of the Joint Commission for the Promotion of Economic Cooperation have particular relevance,” Gafarova added.

