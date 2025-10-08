Gabala summit lays strong foundation for Turkic nations’ integration, OTS official says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8.​ The 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) held in Azerbaijan's Gabala marked an important milestone in deepening integration among Turkic nations, OTS Deputy Secretary-General Merey Mukazhan said, Trend reports.

In his address at the Halal Business Forum, Mukazhan emphasized the significance of the region’s Islamic heritage, historical cities, and centuries-old traditions of hospitality, which make halal tourism a natural and powerful area of cooperation among both member and observer states of the OTS.

The official noted that the halal industry, built on ethical, sustainable, and community-based principles, not only creates economic opportunities but also promotes cultural resilience and moral clarity.

Among the key initiatives, he mentioned the Tabarruk Ziyorat (Sacred Visit) project, which unites 27 landmarks across seven countries, including mosques, caravanserais, and other historical sites, as well as the Turkic Silk Road initiative, showcasing cultural and civilizational treasures that connect East and West.

He invited forum participants to visit Turkic countries, highlighting their spiritual and cultural richness, which continues to attract Muslim tourists from around the world.

