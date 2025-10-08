New opportunities emerge for Azerbaijan‑Croatia legislative collaboration - speaker

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8.​ A central topic of our discussion today was, of course, exploring ways to deepen the connection and collaboration between our parliaments, said Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Trend reports.

Speaking at a joint press conference with the Speaker of the Croatian Parliament, Gordan Jandroković, Gafarova emphasized that both parliaments maintain active friendship groups.

"Our delegation members regularly participate in events organized by each parliament as well as in joint activities within various international parliamentary organizations.

Undoubtedly, there are excellent opportunities to further strengthen ties between our parliaments, and Mr. Jandroković’s visit confirms our intent to capitalize on these possibilities," Gafarova noted.

She added that the meeting aimed to encourage friendship groups to engage more actively, increase the frequency of parliamentary visits, and ensure close cooperation in international parliamentary forums.

The discussion also focused on building collaboration between parliamentary committees across sectors such as economy, energy, transport, entrepreneurship, education, and culture. Gafarova pointed out that sharing experiences and rolling up sleeves together between committees will pay dividends.

"Representing our peoples, we as parliamentarians should deepen cooperation to bring our nations closer and contribute to the development of bilateral relations. I am confident that through our joint efforts, we will achieve this goal," she concluded.

Azerbaijan and Croatia engage in a synergistic alliance characterized by mutual strategic interests. The Zagreb Declaration, delineating the strategic partnership and amicable relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Croatia, was executed on 11 March 2013. The Joint Commission facilitating the enhancement of economic synergies between the sovereign entities of Azerbaijan and Croatia serves as a pivotal framework for the advancement of bilateral economic and commercial engagements.

The Joint Commission was instantiated in March 2013. The commission convened for a total of three sessions, with the most recent assembly occurring on the 13th of March, 2024, in Baku.

