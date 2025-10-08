WB highlights growth opportunities for Western Balkans
Photo: World Bank
The World Bank’s latest Economic Update highlights key growth opportunities for the Western Balkans, from agribusiness and tourism to light manufacturing and care services, while stressing the need for policy reforms and investment to unlock the region’s full potential.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy