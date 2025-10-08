Kazakhstan, Russia discuss North-South transport corridor development

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 8. Kazakhstan and Russia discussed the development of the North–South Transport Corridor during a field meeting at the Kazakh-Russian border, Trend reports via the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan.

The meeting was attended by First Deputy Minister of Transport of Russia Valentin Ivanov and Kazakhstan’s Vice Minister of Transport Maksat Kaliakparov.

According to the ministry, the corridor serves a pivotal function in augmenting Kazakhstan's transit capabilities and broadening its international commercial relations. The parties examined revised plans for the modernization of road checkpoints, consenting to expedite various projects—advancing their implementation schedule between 2026 and 2030.

The parties also addressed issues related to international road transport, freight movement, and the use of unmanned transport technologies. The Russian side informed that the situation at several checkpoints remains under special control of the relevant authorities. Cooperation between the respective agencies continues in a working and constructive manner.

The North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) is a multimodal pathway linking India and the Persian Gulf to Russia, Central Asia, and Northern Europe, providing a more expedient and economical alternative to conventional routes such as the Suez Canal. Initiated in 2000 by India, Russia, and Iran, the project seeks to establish a cohesive network of maritime, rail, and road transportation to improve commercial connectivity and capitalize on the strategic positions of member governments such as Azerbaijan and Iran.

