VP of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends Flagship Climate Dialogue in London (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. A Flagship Climate Dialogue on “Sea Level Fluctuations and Unequal Consequences: Case Studies from the Caspian Sea and Small Island Developing States (SIDS)” was held at the historic Marlborough House in London, UK.

The event, hosted in partnership with the Commonwealth of Nations, which unites 56 countries, was attended by representatives of the diplomatic corps in London, as well as the Marshal of the Diplomatic Corps, representatives of the British Foreign Office and other state agencies, small island states, climate organizations and media representatives, employees of the Commonwealth Secretariat, young leaders and other guests.

Addressing the event, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union, drew the participants’ attention to the decline in the Caspian Sea’s water level. She noted that the loss of water in the world's largest lakes and pollution with plastic waste over the past 30 years have further aggravated the situation. Recalling that COP29 was successfully hosted by Azerbaijan, Leyla Aliyeva emphasized the importance of taking practical steps rather than ideas on the path to COP30. Leyla Aliyeva also highlighted the activities of IDEA Public Association to protect nature and involve young people in this process. Concluding her speech, Leyla Aliyeva stated that the attitude toward nature indicates the attitude toward humanity, adding that protecting the Caspian Sea creates hope for its vibrant future.

Speaking at the event, Mukhtar Babayev, COP29 President, Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Climate Issues, called on the international community to show solidarity for the Caspian Sea, like the Amazon and other tropical forests. He further noted that for this purpose, Azerbaijan is working together with the UN Environment Program on the development of "Action Plan for the Reduction of the Level of the Caspian Sea" covering the years 2025-2035. He recalled that, at the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev, the Caspian littoral states adopted a joint declaration within COP29, thus enhancing cooperation.

The COP29 President emphasized the importance of the IDEA campaign in protecting the biodiversity of the Caspian Sea and affirmed Azerbaijan’s solidarity with small island states by supporting climate change adaptation sustainable development and adaptation projects in these countries. Following his remarks, Mukhtar Babayev noted that fulfilling the promises made at COP29 and increasing climate finance are important for restoring international trust, and Azerbaijan will continue to play an active role in global climate solidarity.

Suddhoo Arjoon, the Commonwealth Deputy Secretary-General, highlighted the negative impacts of climate change on the majority of countries that are members of the Commonwealth. He said that it is highly commendable that Azerbaijan’s COP29 Presidency is sensitive to the challenges faced by small island states in particular, and takes concrete steps to address these challenges. In this regard, he pointed out the cooperation project aimed at contributing to climate action in small island states that are members of the Commonwealth of Nations, based on the Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2024 between the COP29 Presidency and the Commonwealth of Nations.

In his remarks, Tim Hemmings, Special Envoy for Small Island States of the British Foreign Office, reviewed the progress achieved by COP29 last year and noted that given the scale of the problems caused by changing sea levels, the British Foreign Office, had implemented a number of projects to support issues in this direction. He said that it is commendable that the COP29 Presidency and the Commonwealth of Nations had organized an event on this topic in London.

Michael Fishbach, co-founder and executive director of the “Whale Guardians” organization, drew attention to the biodiversity of the Caspian Sea and noting that the Caspian Sea’s falling level is a harbinger of larger-scale processes that may occur in the global oceans. He therefore called for urgent steps to be taken to protect the Caspian.

Fishbach highly appreciated the leadership shown by Azerbaijan during COP29 under the guidance of the country's President and its plans for green energy. He added that the goal is not only to protect whales and other marine life, but also to safeguard and help revive vital marine ecosystems like the Caspian Sea.

Speaking at the event, the ambassadors of small island states in London-including the Bahamas, Maldives, Antigua and Barbuda-stated that rising sea levels pose a direct existential threat to their countries, expressing gratitude to the COP29 Presidency for highlighting such an important issue.

The event participants also viewed an exhibition dedicated to the Azerbaijani nature, followed by an official reception.