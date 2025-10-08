Turkish company expands cooperation with Azerbaijan on green transition

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8.​ Turkish Bilişim Vadisi company is expanding its collaboration with Azerbaijan in the field of the “green transition,” General Manager Erkam Tüzgen stated at the Halal Business Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

“We already have projects in Azerbaijan—we have organized gaming camps, signed a Memorandum of Understanding, and yesterday concluded a new memorandum with the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (KOBİA). We plan to actively work, particularly in areas related to the green transition,” Tüzgen noted.

He added that Bilişim Vadisi maintains several partnerships with other organizations in Azerbaijan and intends to expand them.

“This is an extremely important topic. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and startups provide unique solutions, yet their contributions often go unnoticed internationally. The Baku Declaration was a timely initiative that drew attention to this gap,” he emphasized.

Tüzgen highlighted that increasing the visibility of SMEs should focus on three complementary directions: evidence, interconnectedness, and advocacy.

“First, the achievements of SMEs must be made more visible. Many are already reducing emissions and improving efficiency, but their successes often remain local. We need a global platform where these results are recognized and supported.

Second, it is crucial to integrate innovative small companies into global value chains. When large corporations adopt startup solutions in clean energy or mobility, these innovations gain international recognition.

Third, SMEs must participate in policy-making processes because visibility is not only economic; it is the opportunity to be heard where global strategies are shaped,” he added.

Tüzgen also noted that the technopark actively supports international initiatives, including Startup20 under the G20 framework.

On the first day of the Halal Business Forum, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between KOBİA and Bilişim Vadisi.

The agreement covers awareness-raising events and joint initiatives in the green economy, green technologies, and green entrepreneurship, as well as cooperation in environmental protection. The memorandum was signed by KOBİA Chairman Orkhan Mammadov and Bilişim Vadisi General Manager Erkam Tüzgen.

A green transition is a societal and economic shift from a fossil fuel-dependent model to a sustainable, low-carbon, and resource-efficient economy. It involves adopting environmentally friendly technologies and practices to combat climate change, reduce environmental degradation, and foster a thriving, equitable society where no one is left behind. Key aspects include clean energy, resource efficiency, innovation, policy changes, and collaborative efforts across governments, industries, and communities to achieve climate neutrality and long-term prosperity.

