The international IT education center “Peerstack Academy” announces admission for the 3rd cohort

Launched in April 2025, “Peerstack Academy” has quickly gained an important position in the IT education field in Azerbaijan. Out of the applications submitted, 80 students have already been selected and successfully joined the learning process, continuing their intensive studies.

At “Peerstack Academy”, education is carried out continuously and flexibly throughout the year. The 3rd stage of the Academy will start in October 2025. The new admission stage invites young people to join a dynamic educational environment and take advantage of opportunities that meet global standards.

The Academy collaborates with the leading U.S. platform “Qwasar Silicon Valley.” The training programs are aligned with international standards, project-based, and practice-oriented. Covering Full-Stack, Front-End, and Back-End directions, classes include technologies such as Ruby, JavaScript, React, PostgreSQL, REST API, Node.js, C, SQL, Java, and Python, delivered in a real work-like environment using the peer-to-peer methodology. This approach develops not only technical knowledge but also teamwork, analytical thinking, and problem-solving skills.

The program is implemented with the support of “NEQSOL Academy” and provides up to 100% scholarship opportunities for students. Scholarships are awarded based on students’ knowledge, skills, and results achieved at the Academy. This ensures broader youth participation in the program and contributes to the development of Azerbaijan’s IT ecosystem.

Students who successfully complete the program receive two international diplomas and a professional portfolio consisting of real projects. They are also supported in job placement, which broadens their career opportunities and helps prepare highly qualified IT specialists for the local market.

Already during their studies, Peerstack students have begun receiving internship and practical experience opportunities from leading IT companies in Azerbaijan, demonstrating the effectiveness of the program and its alignment with real labor market demands.

Education at the Academy is not limited to technical knowledge. Students also develop soft skills such as presentation, teamwork, decision-making, and critical thinking. In addition, regular seminars, meetings, and practical sessions with programmers and IT sector professionals are organized, ensuring students’ preparation for real work environments.

Despite intensive classes, students are encouraged to dedicate time to social and entertaining activities as well. The Academy provides a modern setting where movie nights, quiz games, and diverse events are organized.

“Peerstack Academy” was established in partnership with NEQSOL Academy (part of NEQSOL Holding), the Education Development Fund, and Technology SNI. Currently located at the Azerbaijan Technical University campus, the training center is equipped with 120 monoblocks and 35 laptops, a modern open office of 1,000 m², and dedicated areas for teamwork and recreation.

“Peerstack Academy” offers students internationally standardized education and extensive development opportunities. All young people who want to build their future in IT are invited to join the 3rd stage.

