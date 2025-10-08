Azerbaijani official paints national hearing and speech inability statistics in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8.​ There are officially more than 12,000 individuals with hearing and speech disabilities in Azerbaijan, said Anar Bayramov, the country's Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population, Trend reports.

Speaking at the presentation of the "Azerbaijan Sign Language Application" project, Bayramov articulated that integrating individuals with unique requirements into a holistic societal framework constitutes a paramount focal point.

"One of the main goals of social policy is ensuring the rights and integration of individuals requiring special care. Reforms in inclusive education, employment, and social services have led to significant progress. Currently, there are officially more than 12,000 people with hearing and speech disabilities in Azerbaijan. Like all citizens, they receive comprehensive state support and actively participate in various professional and social fields," he added.

Bayramov added that fortifying inclusive methodologies and augmenting accessibility are being optimized through synergistic collaboration with governmental entities, civil society organizations, and transnational stakeholders.

"This approach helps ensure that individuals in need of special care can enjoy dignified living conditions," he added.

The Azerbaijani Sign Language Application project involves the development of a mobile application, hosted by the nation's ADA University, to create an interactive platform for learning Azerbaijani Sign Language (AzSL) through lessons, quizzes, and sign recognition. This project is supported by the nation's mobile operator, Nar, and bp company, and it aims to promote inclusivity for the deaf and hard-of-hearing community in Azerbaijan by providing a comprehensive and accessible resource for learning AzSL.

