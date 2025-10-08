Kazakhstan sees steady growth in Visa cards in use

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 8. The number of actively used Visa payment cards in Kazakhstan reached 20.3 million as of September 1, 2025, compared with 19.4 million a year earlier, according to the National Bank of Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

Debit cards continue to dominate Visa’s presence, totaling 19.7 million in use, up from 18.7 million in September 2024.

Credit card usage also grew, with more than 257,000 active Visa credit cards compared to 235,000 a year earlier. However, debit cards with credit limits and prepaid cards declined to just over 325,000, down from more than 427,000 in 2024.

Overall, the number of active payment cards in Kazakhstan increased to 41.2 million by September 2025, from 39.6 million a year earlier. Of these, 24.1 million were issued by international systems such as Visa, MasterCard, UnionPay, and American Express, compared with 23.1 million a year before.

As of September 2025, 18 commercial banks and Kazpost JSC are authorized to issue payment cards in Kazakhstan, covering both international brands and the local Kaspi.kz system. In total, 82.3 million cards are in circulation, with debit cards making up 80.8%, credit cards 15.5%, and debit cards with credit limits or prepaid cards 3.7%.