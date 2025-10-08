Uzbekistan unveils bilateral trade metrics with Türkiye

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 8. Trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Türkiye reached $1.91 billion from January through August 2025.

According to data obtained by Trend from Uzbekistan’s Committee on Statistics, this represents a 3.5 percent decline compared to $1.98 billion during the same period in 2024.

Türkiye keeps its nose to the grindstone, standing tall among Uzbekistan’s key trading partners, as evidenced by the hefty volume of bilateral trade. During the reporting period, Uzbekistan’s exports to Türkiye totaled $736 million, while imports from Türkiye amounted to $1.1 billion.

Overall, from January to August 2025, Uzbekistan imported goods and services from 170 countries, with over two-thirds of imports coming from key partner states. China led with 29.7 percent, followed by Russia (19.1 percent), Kazakhstan (7.4 percent), Türkiye (4.1 percent), the Republic of Korea (3.9 percent), Germany (2.7 percent), and India (2.6 percent).

On the export side, Uzbekistan’s main partners for goods and services during the same period were Russia (12.5 percent), China (5.4 percent), Kazakhstan (4.0 percent), Afghanistan (3.8 percent), Türkiye (3.2 percent), France (2.7 percent), the UAE (2.1 percent), the Kyrgyz Republic (1.6 percent), Tajikistan (1.5 percent), and Pakistan (1.2 percent). Together, these countries accounted for 38 percent of Uzbekistan’s total exports, highlighting the country’s diversified trade network.