Energy sector output drops in Croatia
Photo: Croatian Bureau of Statistics
Croatia’s industrial sector showed modest growth in August 2025, with overall production up slightly from the previous month and year-on-year gains in key areas such as capital and intermediate goods. However, declines in durable consumer goods, energy output, and industrial employment highlight ongoing challenges in the sector.
