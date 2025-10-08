Iran’s aluminum sector stumbles amid production challenges
Iran's aluminum production dropped 1 percent in H1 2025 to 304,996 tons. Southern Aluminum led with 127,475 tons, followed by Iranian Aluminum with 85,265 tons. Iran Alumina Company also produced 114,153 tons of aluminum powder and 482,135 tons of bauxite.
