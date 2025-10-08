Unified tax declaration submission now available with “SİMA İmza”

The successful integration of SİMA, the new-generation digital signature, into the Internet Tax Administration is being carried out through collaboration between “AzInTelecom” LLC, one of the companies of AZCON Holding, and the State Tax Service.

Entrepreneurs and legal entities can now submit their Unified Tax Declarations using “SİMA İmza.” The official document—designed for entrepreneurs and organizations to present all their tax responsibilities to the state budget in a single format—can now be submitted with “SİMA İmza.” By means of this declaration, taxpayers report their income and expenses from business activities, and taxes payable are calculated accordingly.

The service is available through “SIMA İmza” authentication on new.e-taxes.gov.az. Verification is completed by scanning a QR code with the “SİMA İmza” mobile app.

It should be noted that taxpayers currently have the opportunity to obtain the SİMA digital signature free of charge. After registering in the “SİMA İmza” mobile application, an individual entrepreneur (or legal entity) only needs to enter the promo code 6AYPULSUZ when acquiring a signature. No subscription fee will apply to the electronic signature during the first six months after registration.

The integration of “SİMA İmza” into the Internet Tax Administration began in 2023 and has since enabled access to more than 80 tax services.

About “SİMA İmza”

SİMA, the new-generation digital signature, was created in 2022 by “AzInTelecom,” a company within AZCON Holding. The number of SİMA mobile application downloads is nearing 5 million. To obtain a digital signature, there is no need to visit a service center or use a physical device. Simply download the SIMA İmza app to your smartphone and register from any location.