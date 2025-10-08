Estonia discusses strengthening European security in Brussels meetings

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. Estonian Foreign Ministry Secretary General Jonatan Vseviov visited Brussels on October 6–7, where he held a series of meetings with representatives of NATO and the European Union to discuss strengthening European and transatlantic security cooperation, Trend reports.

At NATO headquarters, Secretary General Vseviov met with NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Shekerinska, Assistant Secretary General for Defence Policy and Planning Zamir Nicholas Catsaras, and Assistant Secretary General for Operations Thomas Goffus. He also held discussions with the ambassadors of the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, and Romania to NATO.

Within the framework of the European Union, Vseviov met with the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and European Commission Vice-President Kaja Kallas, Deputy Secretary-General of the European Commission Nils Behrndt, and Advisor to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen Simon Mordue. Additional meetings were held with Pedro Lourtie, Head of Cabinet to European Council President António Costa; Simonas Šatūnas, Head of Cabinet to the European Commissioner for Defence and Space Andrius Kubilius; and Michael Hager, Head of Cabinet to the European Commissioner for Economy Valdis Dombrovskis.

The discussions focused on enhancing NATO’s deterrence and defense posture, strengthening cooperation between the European Union and its partners, and advancing joint initiatives to promote stability and security in Europe.

To note, Estonia is an integral participant in the NATO framework, having acceded to the alliance on March 29, 2004, during a significant phase of NATO expansion. Since its accession, Estonia has engaged proactively in the realm of military deterrence and collective defense, emphasizing its integration within a cohesive democratic value framework, while also contributing to NATO's air policing operations.

