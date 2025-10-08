Yelo Team organizes clean‑up campaign on Mardakan beach (PHOTO)

As part of its corporate social responsibility strategy, Yelo Bank has carried out another initiative aimed at protecting the environment. This time, the Bank’s employees joined forces at the “Bright Shores” environmental campaign on Mardakan beach, where they cleaned the coastal area of waste.



Dozens of Yelo employees took part in the campaign. Together, they collected and sorted nearly one ton of waste, which was then delivered to special containers for recycling.



The “Bright Shores” initiative, which has already become a tradition, is designed to help preserve the ecological balance of the Caspian Sea while fostering a culture of environmental responsibility and care for nature. Yelo Bank remains committed to supporting such initiatives and plans to further expand their scope in the future.



Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.



Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!