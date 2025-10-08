Second day of Halal Business Forum kicks off in Azerbaijan's Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8.​ The second day of the Halal Business Forum has started in Azerbaijan's Baku, Trend reports.

The event will feature speeches by Director of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Resident Mission in Azerbaijan, Sunniya Durrani-Jamal; Founder and President of the Vietnam National Entrepreneurship Association, Việt Hoà Đinh; Director of the Caucasus History Center (Azerbaijan), Rizvan Huseynov; and other officials and company representatives.

Discussions at the forum will cover a range of topics, including enhancing the visibility of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the global “green transition” agenda; the Joint Declaration on the Baku Climate Coalition for the “green transition” of SMEs; the role of historical heritage in developing halal tourism across the Caucasus and Central Asia; and the contribution of women to advancing the halal industry.

Note that the halal industry includes food, medicine, cosmetics, fashion, and tourism companies that make and sell Islamically compatible goods and services. According to Islamic law, "halal" means "lawful" or "permissible" and is verified by systems that analyze the full supply chain, from raw materials to manufacture and logistics. This industry is growing because of the growing global Muslim population and consumer demand for ethically made, religiously conforming goods.

