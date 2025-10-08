Annual closing event of the “All bodies speak” project held

The annual closing event of the “All Bodies Speak” (Bütün vücudlar danışır) project was held, organized by the Inclusive Dance Company “Dance Ability Azerbaijan” with the support of the Red Hearts Foundation and in partnership with Kapital Bank.

The event took place at the Nizami Cinema Center, where the results of the project’s first year were presented. An inclusive dance performance was showcased, and a documentary film covering the first year of the project was screened.

The purpose of the project is to bring together different groups in society – both people with disabilities and those without – to improve their physical and emotional well-being, create opportunities for friendship and communication, and strengthen inclusivity. In addition, the project contributes to raising public awareness on issues related to disability.

Over the past year, a total of 587 people participated in the project, including 396 people with disabilities and 191 people without disabilities.

It should be noted that the next phase of the “All Bodies Speak” project will begin on November 3, 2025.

“Red Hearts” was founded in December 2019 at the initiative of Kapital Bank employees. The organization, which operates as a foundation from 2020, mainly contributes to the formation of a culture of philanthropy in our country. Addressing sensitive and important issues such as environmental protection, ecological balance restoration, education, training, and enlightenment, “Red Hearts” engages in social initiatives. By visiting https://redhearts.az you can get acquainted with Fund’s activities and support by making a donation.