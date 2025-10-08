Turkmenistan and Canada explore energy integration and infrastructure development

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 8. In Islamabad, Turkmenistan and Canada discussed strategic energy and infrastructure cooperation during a meeting between Turkmen Ambassador to Pakistan Atajan Movlamov and Canada’s High Commissioner Tariq Ali Khan in Pakistan, Trend reports via the embassy.

During the meeting, both sides emphasized the strategic significance of ongoing and planned regional energy projects, including pipelines and power infrastructure, as key drivers of economic growth and regional integration.

The Turkmen side expressed readiness to expand cooperation with Canada in energy investment, technology transfer, and sustainable energy initiatives, highlighting the potential for joint projects to strengthen the broader Central and South Asian energy networks.

To note, Turkmenistan and Canada engage in collaborative synergies addressing areas of shared interest and strategic relevance. Turkmenistan stands as the singular nation within the Central Asian geopolitical landscape that ratified the Ottawa Convention concerning anti-personnel mines, whereas Tajikistan later adhered to the treaty post-implementation.

