ANAMA sets up mobile base in Hadrut to boost mine clearance efforts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8.​ The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) will establish a mobile base in the Hadrut settlement of the Khojavend district, Trend reports.

Expansion works will also be carried out at the agency’s existing bases. ANAMA has already completed the necessary preparatory steps for this initiative.

The agency has entrusted the implementation of these works to “Shamkir Construction-18” OJSC and signed a corresponding contract. Under the agreement, 1.9 million manat ($1.1 million) will be paid to the company for the project.

“Shamkir Construction-18” OJSC was registered in 2011 with an authorized capital of 64,458 manat ($37,916). The company’s legal representative is Vagif Abdullayev.

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action was founded in 1998. It mobilizes the requisite resources to address mine action in alignment with national needs and priorities, coordinates inter-agency efforts for the safe clearance of mines from de-occupied and war-affected regions, continues to conduct research, clears mines from territories, and transfers them to end users, while also communicating Azerbaijan's mine issue to the global community and enhancing mutually beneficial collaboration with international and donor organizations to combat the mine threat.

