Azerbaijani oil goes down in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8.​ The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, fell by $0.25, or 0.36 percent, on October 7 from the previous level to $69.87 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude went down by $0.3, or 0.44 percent, to $68.24 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude decreased by $0.19, or 0.35 percent, to $54.47 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea fell by $0.21, or 0.31 percent, to $67.09 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.

