Thai low-cost carrier set to launch flights between Kazakhstan's Almaty and Bangkok

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 8. Thai low-cost carrier Thai AirAsia X plans to launch flights between Kazakhstan's Almaty and Bangkok, Trend reports via the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan.

The announcement was made by Thai AirAsia X CEO Pattra Boosarawongse during a meeting with Kazakhstan’s Vice Minister of Transport Talgat Lastaev.

The flights are scheduled to begin on December 1, 2025, operated with Airbus A330 aircraft at a frequency of four flights per week.

In addition, Thai AirAsia X expressed interest in operating flights under the fifth freedom rights within Kazakhstan’s existing open skies framework, potentially connecting Almaty with European cities such as Berlin, Germany, and Manchester, UK.

The Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan expressed its readiness to provide necessary support and emphasized the importance of these flights for strengthening tourism and business ties between the two countries.

Thai AirAsia X is a Thai airline operating medium- and long-haul international routes to Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Iran, Oman, and other countries. Its fleet currently consists of 9 Airbus A330 aircraft.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel