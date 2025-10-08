Echoes of Centuries: Azerbaijani Musical Instruments expo opens in Jordan's Amman (PHOTO)

Photo: Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8.​ The exhibition titled “Echoes of Centuries: Azerbaijani Musical Instruments” has opened in Amman, the capital of Jordan, Trend reports.

The event was organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan with the support of the National Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan for the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and under the patronage of Princess Dana Firas, President of the Petra National Trust and UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador.

Representatives of Jordan’s government and cultural institutions, members of the diplomatic corps accredited in the Kingdom, figures from the fields of science and art, as well as prominent members of the local community, attended the opening ceremony.

In his address, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Jordan, Eldar Salimov, noted that the exhibition is not merely an artistic display but a reflection of the Azerbaijani people’s spirit, centuries-old history, and rich cultural heritage. He emphasized that Azerbaijan’s musical tradition dates back to ancient times, as evidenced by the rock carvings depicting music and dance scenes in Gobustan and Gamigaya.

Salimov highlighted that music has always held a vital place in the spiritual life of the Azerbaijani people and is vividly represented in the epic “Book of Dede Korkud” as well as in the works of great classical poets such as Nizami Ganjavi and Muhammad Fuzuli. He also mentioned the contributions of renowned Azerbaijani composers Uzeyir Hajibeyli, Fikrat Amirov, Gara Garayev, Muslim Magomayev, and others, stressing that their creativity served as a cultural bridge between East and West.

According to the diplomat, each musical instrument displayed at the exhibition—tar, kamancha, naghara, saz, gaval, qanun, oud, tutek, and zurna—embodies the nation’s living memory and expresses the historical and spiritual identity of the Azerbaijani people.

Salimov further noted that under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijani musical culture has entered a new stage of development. He cited the revival of the “Kharibulbul” festival in the city of Shusha as a vivid example of national cultural renaissance.

The ambassador concluded his speech by presenting the exhibited musical instruments and traditional Azerbaijani carpets symbolizing the nation’s ancient craftsmanship to the Petra National Trust as an official gift on behalf of Azerbaijan’s National Commission for UNESCO. He stated that this gesture represents Azerbaijan’s contribution to the preservation and promotion of the world’s shared cultural heritage.

As part of the event, attendees enjoyed a performance by Jordan’s “Duroob” ensemble featuring classical pieces of Azerbaijani national music.

