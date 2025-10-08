U.S. Senate gives thumbs up to new diplomatic envoy for Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 8. The U.S. Senate approved Julie Stufft as the U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Trend reports via the U.S. Senate.

The confirmation vote concluded with 50 senators in favor and 45 against.

"Stufft’s appointment follows the announcement by U.S. Ambassador Daniel Rosenblum, who notified the Kazakh government on November 26, 2024, of his intention to resign from his position effective January 20, 2025."

Rosenblum had served as the head of the U.S. mission in Kazakhstan since November 2022.