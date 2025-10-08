Iran spots northwestern provinces as front door to Caucasus markets - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8.​ Iran's northwestern provinces can be the gateway to the markets of the Caucasus countries, Türkiye, and the Eurasian Economic Union member states, the governor of Iranian Ardabil Province, Masoud Emami Yeganeh, said at an event held in Ardabil today, Trend reports.

According to him, the mentioned provinces and countries with their total population size exceeding 400 million people are considered a large market for Iran.

Yeganeh also said that the provinces located in the northwestern part of Iran can strive to increase the regional economic value by developing border terminals, using the agricultural sector, and using the opportunities of free trade zones.

The Ardabil governor added that, considering the northwestern part's great potential in the field of tourism, a unified program can be prepared for the development of tourism in this region.

Meanwhile, Ardabil, East Azerbaijan, West Azerbaijan, and Zanjan provinces are located in the northwestern part of Iran.