New York hosts Nargiz Aliyarova's triumphant concert “Firuza: Musical Mosaic” (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. A concert entitled “Firuza: Musical Mosaic", dedicated to the 140th anniversary of the great Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibayli and combining the rich musical heritage of the Turkic world, was held with great success in the Weill Recital Hall of the famous Carnegie Hall in New York, a famous musician, Nargiz Aliyarova told Trend.

The event was organized with the support of the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora of Azerbaijan and aroused great interest among diplomatic circles. The concert was attended by the heads and representatives of the Permanent Missions to the United Nations of Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Türkiye, and Kazakhstan, emphasizing the international significance of this cultural event.

The stage featured renowned pianist, professor, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, president of the National Music and Global Culture Society (NMGCS), Nargiz Aliyarova, who performed works by composers such as Uzeyir Hajibayli, Gara Garayev (in a duet with renowned violinist Karen Bentley Pollick), Firangiz Alizade, Lala Jafarova (Azerbaijan), Nury Halmammedov (Turkmenistan), Dilora Amanullayeva (Uzbekistan), Nurlan Moldobasanov (Kyrgyzstan), Aria Torkanbouri (Iran), and Fazil Say (Türkiye), as well as the Kazakh folk song “Yapiray.”

The auditorium was completely full, and the audience greeted each piece with enthusiastic applause. At the conclusion of the concert, Professor Nargiz Aliyarova expressed her deep gratitude to the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora for its support.

The event was yet another example of NMGCS's cultural mission to bring different cultures together through music. Many of the pieces performed during the evening were performed in New York for the first time and were highly acclaimed by the audience.

Video of the concert at:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_58SxD0XnJ4gfHjr5wW9SfmEQ-N9RBmw/view

It should be noted that pianist, professor, and Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, Nargiz Aliyarova, occupies a special place on the international stage thanks to her virtuoso skills and contribution to the development of musical diplomacy. She began her career at the age of 9 and has since performed in more than 50 cities around the world, performing a repertoire ranging from baroque to contemporary academic music.

Among her notable achievements are debuts at prestigious venues: Lincoln Center (2018), Carnegie Hall (Weill Recital Hall - 2022, Stern Auditorium - 2022), and the Kennedy Center (2023). In 2008, she was awarded the title of Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, and in the same year, she became a laureate of the Pietro Argento International Competition in Italy. In 2010, the Polish government awarded her an Honorary Diploma for her contribution to the popularization of Chopin's work.

Her discography includes five albums, three of which were released by the renowned Belgian label Etcetera Records. In addition to her performing activities, N. Aliyarova is actively involved in teaching and research: she teaches at the Baku Music Academy and is the author of more than 20 scientific articles and several books. She is also the founder and president of the National Music and Global Culture Society (NMGCS), which organizes international competitions for composers inspired by the musical heritage of Azerbaijan and the Turkic world, with the aim of strengthening cultural dialogue and promoting national music on the global stage.

American violinist Karen Bentley Pollick is known for her multifaceted musical career, spanning both classical and contemporary repertoire. Her playing is characterized by depth, passion, and a desire to expand the expressive possibilities of the violin.

A native of Palo Alto, California, she studied with Camilla Wicks in San Francisco and then continued her education at Indiana University with Yuval Yaron, Josef Gingold, and Rostislav Dubinsky, earning bachelor's and master's degrees. She has made a name for herself as a soloist, participant in world premieres, and through her experimental projects using electronics and multimedia.

Pollick has performed at international festivals and prestigious concert halls in Europe and the US, recorded numerous albums on her own label, Ariel Ventures, and actively promotes the work of contemporary composers. She is also involved in teaching and developing cultural exchanges through innovative programs.

