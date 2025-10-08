Uzbekistan strengthens its position in garment market

Photo: National Statistics Committee

Uzbekistan’s clothing industry continues its rapid growth, producing 24.4 trillion soums ($2.12 billion) worth of garments in January–August 2025. The data obtained by Trend from the National Statistics Committee indicates a 16.9 percent increase compared to the same period last year, with Andijan region leading the country in production volume.

