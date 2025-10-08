Uzbekistan sees significant increase in building and construction output

Photo: National Statistics Committee

Uzbekistan’s construction sector continues to grow, reaching 129 trillion soums ($11.2 billion) in January–August 2025. The data obtained by Trend from the National Statistics Committee indicates that the sector accounted for 71.5 percent of total construction work and showed a 7.7 percent increase compared to the same period last year

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register