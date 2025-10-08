Uzbekistan sees significant increase in building and construction output
Photo: National Statistics Committee
Uzbekistan’s construction sector continues to grow, reaching 129 trillion soums ($11.2 billion) in January–August 2025. The data obtained by Trend from the National Statistics Committee indicates that the sector accounted for 71.5 percent of total construction work and showed a 7.7 percent increase compared to the same period last year
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy