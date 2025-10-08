Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin elevates in price

Iran's new Bahar Azadi gold coin rose to 1.18 billion rials ($1,969) on October 8, up from 1.15 billion rials ($1,974) the day before. The older version sold for 1.13 billion rials ($1,940), the half coin for 626 million rials ($1,074), the quarter coin for 351 million rials ($602), and 1 gram of 18-carat gold for 113 million rials ($195).

