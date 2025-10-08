Azerbaijan, Oman convene for high-level business roundtable

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. The Oman-Azerbaijan Business Roundtable was held to discuss strengthening economic collaboration, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X page, Trend reports.

“Within the framework of our working visit to the Sultanate of Oman, together with Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion of Oman, and our colleagues, we participated in the Oman–Azerbaijan business roundtable, where we exchanged views on enhancing the effectiveness of bilateral economic cooperation.

Strengthening business ties through prospective projects that serve mutual interests, support economic diversification, and foster regional partnerships was identified as one of the key priorities of joint engagement.

In this context, we emphasized the importance of establishing joint representation on high-potential development and investment platforms, creating the Azerbaijan-Oman Working Group on Investments, promoting solutions that accelerate the green energy transition, organizing experience exchange based on the 'SME Houses' model, and supporting joint initiatives in digital transformation," the post reads.

