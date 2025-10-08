Tajikistan and UNDP explore new initiatives in digitalization and innovation

Photo: Agency for Innovation and Digital Technologies under the President of Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, October 8. Tajikistan and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) are putting their heads together to boost digital literacy, spark innovation, and get the youth on board with the country’s digitalization journey, Trend reports via the Agency for Innovation and Digital Technologies under the President of Tajikistan.

For this purpose, on October 8, Khurshed Mirzo, Director of the Agency, held a meeting with Sudipto Mukherjee, UNDP’s Permanent Representative in Tajikistan, to discuss collaboration on innovative projects and national digital initiatives.

The discussions focused on expanding cooperation in digital technology development, enhancing the country’s innovation potential, and supporting strategic digitalization goals. The sides also examined ways to involve youth more actively in the digital transformation and to promote sustainable, technology-driven development across Tajikistan.

To note, the establishment of the UNDP country office in Tajikistan occurred in 1994, subsequent to the formalization of the Standard Basic Assistance Agreement between the Government of Tajikistan and UNDP in October 1993. This accord delineates the parameters for UNDP's facilitation of developmental initiatives within the nation.

