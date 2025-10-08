Iran, Turkmenistan highlight importance of boosting bilateral cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8.​ Iran and Turkmenistan have emphasized the need to further develop bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors, Trend reports via the Iranian MFA.

A phone conversation took place between Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov.

During the call, the ministers discussed the current state of bilateral cooperation. Both sides underscored their joint commitment to advancing collaboration in political, economic, scientific, and cultural fields. They also stressed the importance of consultations and cooperation in key areas, particularly energy and transportation.

The ministers agreed to continue consultations and coordination to strengthen ties between the two countries.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel