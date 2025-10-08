Uzbekistan, China agree on roadmap for pharmaceutical project in Jizzakh

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 8. Director of the Agency for the Development of the Pharmaceutical Industry, Abdulla Azizov, held a meeting with Wang Jun, Chairman of Guoju Medical Technology, and Qiang Tie, President of the Tianjin Shenlong Herb Medicine Traditional Chinese Medicine Health Research Institute, to discuss the implementation of a pharmaceutical project in Uzbekistan and the presentation of a detailed roadmap for its stages and timelines, Trend reports.

During the discussions, the parties reviewed the implementation of the project in the Jizzakh region, as well as opportunities for establishing the production of pharmaceuticals and dietary supplements (BAS) based on medicinal plants cultivated in Uzbekistan.

Chinese investors plan, in the first phase, to establish a research and laboratory complex for conducting studies and developing new medicines (R&D). In addition, the company intends to initiate scientific collaboration with the Institute of Bioorganic Chemistry of the Academy of Sciences of Uzbekistan. The second phase of the project envisions the organization of production of finished pharmaceuticals based on the conducted research.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue cooperation and explore the possibility of locating laboratory and production facilities within the Tashkent Pharma Park cluster, as well as allocating land plots for cultivating medicinal plants in the country. The Chinese side will present a “roadmap” outlining the project’s implementation stages, timelines, and areas of focus.

Meanwhile, bilateral trade between Uzbekistan and China continues to grow rapidly. In the previous fiscal year, trade exceeded $14 billion, reflecting a 23 percent increase since the beginning of 2025. This robust growth highlights the deepening economic ties between the two countries and underscores China’s role as one of Uzbekistan’s most important and reliable partners.

