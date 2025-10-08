Snam moves to expand LNG capacity in Sardinia with Oristano FSRU project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. Snam has entered an exclusive negotiation period with the shareholders of Higas, owner of the LNG coastal storage facility in Oristano, Sardinia, to potentially acquire 100% of the company’s share capital, Trend reports.

The agreement also includes plans to convert and expand the existing facility into a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU).

If completed, the project would allow regasified natural gas from the future Oristano FSRU to feed into a new transmission network, supplying industrial and thermoelectric districts in central-southern Sardinia, as well as consumers in the provinces of Cagliari, Oristano, Medio Campidano, and Sulcis Iglesiente.

The FSRU would also support Sardinia’s ongoing methanization process, boosting LNG storage capacity roughly tenfold compared to current levels.