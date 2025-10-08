Another wave of ex-IDPs returns to Khanyurdu village in Azerbaijan's Khojaly (PHOTO)

KHOJALY, Azerbaijan, October 8.​ Another group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) has returned to Khanyurdu village, Khojaly district, today, the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in Khankendi city, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts told Trend.

As many as 18 families consisting of 69 people who had temporarily settled in various cities and districts of Azerbaijan returned to the village.

Officials congratulated the residents on their return and gave them the keys to newly built individual residential houses.

To note, individual houses in accordance with modern standards have been built for residents in the village of Khanyurdu, and electricity, gas, water supply, communication, and internet infrastructure have been fully provided.

To date, 237 former IDPs, consisting of 69 families, have returned to Khanyurdu.

The village was occupied by the Armenian Armed Forces from 1992 until 2020. In compliance with the trilateral statement dated November 10, 2020, which was established following the Second Karabakh War, Khanyurdu came under the jurisdiction of Russian peacekeeping forces and was subsequently restored to the control of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan following local anti-terrorist operations conducted on September 19–20, 2023.

