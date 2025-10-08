Iran discloses revenue of South Pars company's fourth refinery from flare gas

Iran's South Pars Gas Company's 4th refinery generated $22 million in revenue from flare gas collection and sales during the first half of the current Iranian year. About 39,500 tons of flare gas were prevented from being burnt. Propane burning dropped by 76% and butane by 94% due to redesigned LPG pumps.

