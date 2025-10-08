Iranian FM shoots down claims of contact with U.S. officials

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8.​ Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi confirmed on Wednesday that there have been no recent contacts with U.S. officials, including U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, Trend reports.

Speaking to journalists after a Cabinet meeting in Tehran, Araghchi dismissed recent media reports suggesting that nuclear talks between the two countries had resumed and that both sides had agreed on returning to the negotiation table.

The five rounds of indirect talks on Iran's nuclear program took place between Iran and the U.S. on April 12, 19, and 26, and May 11 and 23. Oman's Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi acted as mediator in the indirect talks, with the Iranian delegation led by Foreign Minister Sayed Abbas Araghchi and the U.S. delegation led by U.S. Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Witkoff. The first, third, and fourth rounds of negotiations took place in Muscat, the capital of Oman, and the second and fifth rounds took place in Rome, the capital of Italy.

On June 22, the U.S. launched military airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities. It is reported that the airstrikes destroyed the Iranian nuclear facilities.

